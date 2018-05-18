Who will be crowned this year’s Scottish Week Buchan Queen?

The glitz and glamour of the 2018 Buchan Queen contest will be enjoyed at Buchan Braes Hotel this weekend.

Hosted by Peterhead Scottish Week in association with Original 106, the annual event will be held on Saturday (May 26) from 7.30pm.

Natasha Clueit is a hairdressing junior at Room 7, does digital and social media work for local firms and is studying PrimaryTeaching at university.

This year’s competition will be hosted by Original 106’s Ritchie Grant and will feature seven local women vying for the coveted title.

Judges comprise a panel from Original 106 headed up by Martin Ingram.

A delicious three-course meal awaits those attending followed by a disco to dance the night away in style.

This year the lucky contestant will win a cash prize, a weekend away at the Village Hotel Club, flowers courtesy of the Flower Shop, VIP tickets to the Enjoy Music Festival and some surprises on the night.

Rachel Calder is a bit of a drama queen and loves to get involved with local theatre productions. Rachel works at Elmar Bridal in Peterhead.

The official crowning of the Buchan Queen will tak eplace on the opening day of Peterhead Scottish Week on Saturday, July 21.

Among the events planned for this year, Peterhead will be treated to the return of world famous aerobatic display team The Red Arrows this summer.

Negotiations to secure the return of the flying team to headline this year’s 57th annual event began last year and the final agreement was given to the Scottish Week committee by the RAF yesterday.

Their Hawk jets, last seen in the port seven years ago, will display over Peterhead Lido on Sunday, July 29.

Rhiannah Slamaker works at Genesis Personnel and is studying a modern apprenticeship with the intention of progressing to university.

Rosie Betts works at Stepping Stones nursery and Morrisons. She enjoys spending time with friends, family and her puppy Riley as well as exercising.

Stephanie McCaulay is a home-based beautician. She has three sons and her hobbies are drawing and dancing.