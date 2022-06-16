What a day for the crew at Peterhead RNLI station

It was a busy day for the crew.

The first call came in during the evening of Monday, June 13 around 8.15pm during the weekly exercise training when the team were called to support a search just off Fraserburgh.

The Peterhead RNLI volunteer crew diverted from their training schedule and responded to the mayday call, alongside Fraserburgh’s all-weather lifeboat, a helicopter rescue craft from Inverness and a fleet of vessels from the local coastguard teams.

A wide search of the area was conducted before returning just before midnight, having found nothing untoward.

That search was then followed on Tuesday, June 14 by a tasking at Slains Castle, where there had been reports that a dog had possibly fallen over the cliffs. The team launched the lifeboat to the scene, arriving at 11.15am, where the dog, which had unfortunately died, was retrieved.

Whilst then transporting the dog back to Peterhead, a number of 999 emergency calls had been received about a small fishing boat with one person onboard, whose engine had failed and looked to be in difficulty just south of Buchanness Lighthouse.

The vessel and the skipper were well equipped and managed to use oars to get themselves into a position of safe water until the lifeboat arrived.

Following a detour, taking the vessel in tow to Boddam Harbour, the crew finally managed to return to Peterhead, where they reunited the dog with its owners.

Peterhead RNLI Duty Coxswain Pat Davidson said: “I want to thank the volunteer crew for their professionalism in what has been an exceptionally busy 24-hour period, with all the shouts having very different outcomes.

"We would also like to pass on our sincere condolences to the dog owners.

“On behalf of Peterhead RNLI lifeboat team, we would also like to thank the employers and families of our volunteers, who allow us to drop everything and respond to shouts no matter what, as this is vital in keeping the charity’s lifeboats crewed.”