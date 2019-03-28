West End Star surprise at Peterhead fundraiser

Guests at a fundraising event held in Peterhead recently were treated to an impromptu performance by one of the West End’s biggest stars.

Suzie Mathers, known for playing Glinda in ‘Wicked,’ was a guest at the ladies’ lunch organised by local fundraising group Shimmer and Sparkle in support of charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

Her spontaneous renditions of ‘What a Wonderful World’, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’, helped the group raise more than £8,000 for the charity.

The money raised will go towards specialist services for those affected by the life-long conditions of spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland said: “Shimmer and Sparkle have been fundraising for SBH Scotland for over 12 year.

“Without their support, we wouldn’t have been able to provide dedicated services to those who need our help the most.

“We’d like to thank everyone who attended and help make the event a success.”