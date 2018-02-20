West End dream comes true for Chris

A Peterhead man has landed his dream role - performing on stage in a top West End show.

Chris Cameron (27), will appear in the hit musical ‘Bat Out of Hell’ at the Dominion Theatre in London from April.

Chris outside The Dominion theatre in London

In his youth Chris had always had a passion for being on stage and had performed in various shows in both Peterhead and Aberdeen.

However it was during his studies at Robert Gordon University that Chris decided his course at the time, Management in Marketing, wasn’t right for him so he moved to London and enrolled into the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and started a Masters course in Performance.

After graduating from Mountview, Chris got himself an agent and began the audition process for a number of shows.

He successfully got a part in a small production of hit show ‘Avenue Q’ and played a role in a run of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at London’s Lyceum Theatre.

But now Chris will have a much bigger role as part of the ensemble and a cover lead in ‘Bat out of Hell’.

Chris said: “I had been waiting for a big break and four and half years later, here it is.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and I can’t wait to get started.

“My family and friends have been so supportive and they have said they will head down to London to see the show.”

Chris started rehearsals on Monday (February 19) to prepare for show previews on April 2.

The show will officially open at the theatre on April 19.

As for his next steps Chris admitted his biggest goal is to make it to New York as he explained: “Broadway would be the dream but I’m just happy to get this far.”

‘Bat Out of Hell’ is based on the songs from three albums of the same name by rock legend Meatloaf, and tells the story of a young, rebellious leader who falls in love with the beautiful daughter of the most powerful man in post-apocalyptic Obsidian.