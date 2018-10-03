Warm welcome back for bitten Boddam postie

A rousing rendition of Try Everything by pupils of Boddam School choir awaited popular local postie Linda McGhee upon her return to work yesterday (Tuesday).

The 62-year-old was making her first rounds in the village having sustained a serious dog bite last month while out on deliveries.

A ban on postal deliveries to Dundonnie Street where the offending dog lives remains in place, with residents having to visit the Post Office for their mail.

A tearful Linda, who has been a postie for 21 years - 16 of them at Boddam - admitted that the children’s surprise performance was just the tonic she needed on Tuesday morning.

“That was absolutely brilliant - what a wonderful surprise,” she said.

“The pupils were super and I really enjoyed hearing them on my first day back.”

Local residents were also on hand with gifts, cards and flowers for Linda, while her Post Office colleagues laid on tea and fine pieces.

Celebrating Linda’s return was the idea of Rita Cordiner who said the community wanted to show its appreciation for all her efforts.

Describing the postie as “one in a million”, Boddam resident Margaret Stephen told the Buchanie: “Linda is amazing - just out of this world.

“When my mother was ill she made a point of keeping an eye out for her. That’s just one example of her devotion to the community.

“She really is like one of the family and she brings the whole village together.”

Linda received eight stitches to the wound on her left arm after the attack and admits she still wakes up during the night scared by the incident.

She said: “I’m still disgusted by it all but I will not let it beat me.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support of the community. I have have always said the people in Boddam are the salt of the earth - they are absolutely brilliant.”

Post Office manager Marita Cordiner told her: “We appreciate everything you do for this community and we all just wanted to show our thanks.”