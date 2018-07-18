Walking on sunshine at Peterhead Relay

Organisers of the 2018 Peterhead Relay for Life have extended their thanks to those who helped to make the event a success.

Survivor Rachel Calder (18), gave her very moving and inspirational story, and afterwards the ribbon was cut by Helena Garvock, Evelyn McQueen and John Ward, to start the 24-hour Relay for the 28 participating teams.

Vera Paterson, Linda Walker and their assistants provided a wonderful reception tea to the survivors, and the survivor’s cake was cut by Janice McLean and Denis Mackie.

The teams had great fun doing the activities that the ever cheerful and enthusiastic entertainment team put on for them including tug of war, total wipe out, celebrity pairs and Relay’s Got Talent.

Peterhead Relay for Life event chairperson Lorraine Coleman said: “The team dress-up lap and banner was a great sight - but in some cases, just a sight!

“It was great to have banners from Buchanhaven and Clerkhill schools.

“The Clerkhill Choir sang so well and delighted the spectators.

“It was great to see so many members of the public come down in the afternoon for their tea and visit the stalls.”

“More than 700 people attended the emotional Candle of Hope ceremony which was conducted so respectfully by Alana Davidson.

“Andrew Buchan led the laps of hope and remembrance, and Erin Murray sang so lovely.

Lorraine added: “A sincere apology must be made as it was the 2016 slideshow that was shown, and not the present slide show of the names dedicated on the candle bags.

“This understandably was very upsetting for those whose names did not appear.”

The amount raised to-date was £158,372, but more money is expected to be gathered in the next few weeks.

The final total raised at the 2018 Peterhead Relay for Life will be revealed on Thursday, August 23.