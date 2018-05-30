Vintage cars to rev up for rally

A packed line-up of classic machinery will be heading to Fraserburgh this Sunday for the annual Vintage Car Rally.

Organisers have put together another exciting showcase of activities and demonstrations both inside and outside the town’s leisure centre to keep the hugely-popular event fresh.

Headlining at the rally - supported by John Williamson 1988 - will be the 3Sixty Bicycle Stunt Team, with an AMS Motorsport Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X rally car also on show.

James Gray, one of the long-standing organisers of this major event, said: “This is another bumper year for the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally with just under 700 entrants again.

“We’ll hopefully have as good a turnout of visitors as we’ve enjoyed in the past and we will, as ever, be donating proceeds from the day to local groups, organisations and charities.”

In addition to the various classes of classic cars and bikes, there will also be a display of ex-military vehicles, farming of yesteryear and a model truck display.

New to the rally this year is the cockpit section of a Canberra TT18 aircraft which allows visitors to get hands-on.

Other attractions include a Dragstar mega slide, Red Dragon assault course, Ocean super slide with castle and a unique chainsaw wood carving demonstration.

The award-winning 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade Bugle Band will be entertaining the crowds on the day, while Teen Challenge North East will also have a display.