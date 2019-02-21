Views sought on new campus

Two public engagement events will be held to give residents the chance to give their views on a £71million investment plan for a Peterhead Community Campus.

The plan includes a state-of-the-art academy, and the potential to incorporate primary and special schools and nursery provision.

A key aspect of the project will be enhanced cultural and sports facilities.

The engagement events will be hosted by Aberdeenshire Council at Peterhead Academy’s Assembly Hall on Thursday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 6.

Both events will run from 4pm to 8pm.

The budget was agreed in Aberdeenshire Council’s capital plan in 2018.

A key element of the masterplan is for the construction of a new academy in Peterhead, which is to be built either on its existing grounds or at a separate site at Kinmundy.

The public will also be asked for their thoughts on what should be included in the possible replacement/improvement of other facilities and schools in the town.

Buchan Area Committee chair, Cllr Norman Smith, said: “Whilst £71million is a lot of money, it will still be necessary to prioritise.

“That’s why we would like as many people as possible to give their views so that the money can be spent on those things that matter to those living in Peterhead and Buchan.”

Those unable to attend the engagement events but who would like to give views should email learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk by Friday, March 29.