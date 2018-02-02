Views sought on Mintlaw Library proposals

Local residents are being asked for their views on the relocation of Mintlaw Library at a community centre, in what would be the first such arrangement of its type in Aberdeenshire.

The plans would see the library move into MacBi’s Community Hub from the library’s current Newlands Road location.

This would be the first time in Aberdeenshire that a library and community hub are working together in partnership.

An online survey will be available until Sunday, February 11.

For more information please contact mintlaw.library@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or 01771 623366.