Views sought on cultural network

The community’s views are being sought on the creation of an arts cultural network in Peterhead.

Community members, with support from Aberdeenshire Council, Community Planning and the local Artventure group are asking for anyone who is interested to come forward to help create an arts and culture network for Peterhead.

It is hoped that there will be strong interest from those involved in everything from music, dance, theatre and drama to photography, public art, storytelling and crafts to support promotion of the cultural and arts scene in and around the Blue Toon.

Buchan Community Planning officer Steph Swales explained: “We have a lot of people with talent and skills here in Peterhead and we are keen to make contact with anyone who believes that that it would be good to create more arts and cultural opportunities within the town.

“To help to do this we plan to hold a public event where we hope local people and community groups can get together to look at ideas and suggestions for the future.

“It is anticipated that this could be the start of a local network, which could support growing participation in activities and connecting the community through culture and arts.

“But it would also promote local culture, arts and heritage, understand community needs and issues, and support groups and leadership.”

The move comes hot on the heels of a similar public approach to seek support for a Community Sports Hub in Peterhead.

Town councillors Anne Allan and Dianne Beagrie have both put their weight behind the creation of a cultural network.

Cllr Allan, who is secretary of the Artventure group, commented: “We were delighted to see such strong support for a Community Sports Hub in the town, but then soon realised that there was nothing on the arts and culture side. We have a rich array of artistic and cultural activities in the town - from artists, photographers and knitters, to dance schools, performance groups and history societies.