Vicki completes 40 day charity cycle challenge

A member of staff from Crimond Pharmacy has raised over £1,000 for charity by choosing to cycle to work instead of taking her car.

After discussing potential fundraising ideas at work, Vicki Buchan decided to ditch her car for 40 days to raise money for Mental Health Aberdeen - the pharmacy’s chosen charity for 2019.

She started the challenge on Wednesday, March 6 and celebrated her final journey on Friday, April 12.

Vicki, who lives in Longside, cycled around 17 miles each day travelling to and from her work.

She said: “The first week was horrendous as it was really windy and I’ve cycled in rain and fog but there were a few sunny days.

“It was definitely worth it in the end but I can’t wait to get back in the car.”

Vicki will continue her fundraising by walking the East Highland Way with her dad, sister and granda.

To support Vicki donations can be made online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicki-buchan2.