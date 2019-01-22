Value tickets mark the start of bus services on AWPR

Two new bus services welcomed their first passengers using the AWPR today.

The Stagecoach services 747 and 757 set off on their first journeys this morning improving journey times for those choosing to travel by bus to Aberdeen Airport.

The Stagecoach service 747 arrives at Aberdeen International Airport

Service 747 offers a new link across Aberdeenshire and Angus.

The new service will replace services 107 and current 747 and operates hourly throughout most of the day between Montrose and Ellon using the AWPR.

The service will operate from Montrose to Stonehaven before serving Kingswells Park and Ride and Aberdeen Airport. It will then continue to Ellon and some journeys extend to Cruden Bay and Peterhead.

Service 757 provides a direct link to the airport from Portlethen and Newtonhill, and will also stop at Kingswells Park and Ride

Both services will be operated by low-floor easy access buses fitted with the latest tracking technology as well as the ability to accept contactless payments.

The local bus operator has introduced a special discounted ticket on services 747 and 757 to celebrate the start of the new services. Customers will be able to travel all day on either service for just £6 when they buy their ticket on the Stagecoach mobile app.

The special ticket is valid on the full route for services 747/757 from Peterhead to Montrose and offers customers over 60% saving.

David Liston, Managing Director of Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We are delighted to be able to start the new year by introducing two new services to our Aberdeenshire network.

"In our autumn timetable consultation we received a lot of support for the new service 747 providing a direct bus connection to the airport. On reviewing consultation feedback from residents in Newtonhill and Portlethen we have been able to identify a solution that means these communities will also be connected to the airport.

"We look forward to welcoming both old and new customers on board our new services.”

Steve Szalay, Managing Director of Aberdeen International Airport said: “The new Stagecoach links allow our passengers from both the north and south of the city to arrive at the airport quickly and easily. The improved connectivity that the 747 and 757 buses bring mean that passengers can get their trip off to the best possible start. We look forward to seeing our passengers further utilise the already excellent Stagecoach services.”

Derick Murray, Director, Nestrans added: “We are delighted to see the new bus services introduced today taking advantage of exactly what the AWPR was built for, improving cross-city journey times for the towns in Aberdeenshire.

"Providing a sustainable travel option from these towns will help to keep traffic free-flowing which will also improve air quality in and around the city.”

Services 50, 54, 60, 61, 63 and 81 are subject to revision in the Buchan Travel Guide. These revisions are minor with only some early morning journeys being retimed and additional journeys on service 50 to accommodate the route revision on service 747 in the Buchan area.

Timetables for service 747 and 757 are now available to download at stagecoachbus.com and printed copies will soon be available to pick up in Aberdeen bus station, Kingswells P&R, Ellon P&R, Peterhead Interchange and Aberdeen Airport.

The following timetables revised from January 21 are available to download at stagecoachbus.com: Stonehaven Area Travel Guide, Buchan Area Travel Guide and Aberdeen Airport Travel Guide.