Urgent plea for funding to help heat Moldovan orphanage

A Peterhead-based charity is desperately trying to raise funds to provide heating to its Moldovan orphanage.

Stella’s Voice operates the Cupcui orphanage in Moldova and discovered only a few days ago that the heating system had failed.

The orphanage is home to around 35 children and while the country has experienced an unusually mild spell of weather of late, temperatures are set to plummet to -15 degrees in the next few weeks.

Around £2,000 is required to replace the defunct boiler and the charity is calling on Buchan folk to help them provide heating for the children as quickly as possible.

Mark Morgan of Stella’s Voice told the Buchanie: “Luckily the weather has been unseasonably warm of late, but that’s about to change in the next few days and weeks so its vital that we get a new heating system in place.

“If anyone can help, they can find ways to donate via our website www.stellasvoice.org.uk”

The orphanage was also dealt a further blow when its water system was damaged following an earthquake earlier this month.

Work is currently ongoing to repair the pipe, which is 180m underground, in a bid to get clean water running once again.

“The water is contminated with soil and clay and is unuseable so we had to get it repaired quickly,” said Mark.

“They are operating at the moment with around half the water they require, but we hope to have the repairs on the pipe completed in the next few days.”