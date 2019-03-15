Urgent measures introduced at Cruden Bay school

Councillors will be advised of a number of urgent measures put in place to tackle issues recently raised by inspectors at a Buchan primary school.

Port Erroll School was told by Education Scotland that it had made “insufficient progress” since an inspection back in 2016.

Children in the nursery and school were found to be becoming more involved in talking about their learning, but inspectors felt that teachers needed to develop “clearer and more consistent ways” in which they are measuring and recording the progress children are making in their learning.

Another key area for development was in the meeting of the needs of individual learners and working in collaboration with children, parents and partners to identify next steps in learning.

In a report going before the council’s Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday, the authority says the school will work in partnership with council attainment officers to develop a” robust monitoring and tracking system” which will ensure progression in learning based upon a wide range of evidence and includes target setting which is aspirational.

Working parties will also be formed with the parent and pupil body and a greater focus placed on self-evaluation.

In addition, to ensure that all children are having their needs and aspirations met through learning that is well-paced and appropriately challenging, the council says moderation will now take place at the planning phase and a more “collegiate approach” to planning adopted.

Following the inspection report earlier this year, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the inspectors have recognised the efforts the headteacher and senior leadership team are making to consult with children, staff and parents on reviewing the school’s values, aims and vision.

“It is also satisfying that they have taken into account the improvements in the health and wellbeing of all pupils.”