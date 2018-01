Two people were taken to hospital this morning following a crash on the A90 at the Toll of Birness.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the crash happened at around 8.30am and two vehicles were involved - a black Audi TT and a black Fiat 500.

The road was blocked and fellow motorists were diverted while the crash site was cleared.

The injuries of the two people taken to hospital are not believed to be serious.