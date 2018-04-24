Two calls in three hours for Peterhead lifeboat

The Peterhead lifeboat was requested to launch to two separate incidents yesterday (Monday).

The lifeboat was first called out at 4.14pm to assist a creel boat which had lost power east of Boddam.

The lifeboat at Boddam harbour

After taking the boat in tow to Boddam Harbour, the lifeboat returned to its berth at 5.25pm.

However around three hours later the lifeboat was called out again at 7pm by the UK Coastguard, this time to assist a pleasure boat that that lost power south of Boddam.

Lifeboat crew took the boat in tow to Peterhead marina and returned to its berth at 8.25pm.