Turning the tide on plastics with Sandford beach clean

Peterhead folk are being encouraged to volunteer for aforthcoming beach clean at Sandford Bay.

As part of an ambitious new project called Turning the Plastic Tide, newly-appointed East Grampian Coastal Partnership project officer Crawford Paris will lead the event on Saturday, September 22 at noon.

The project is being supported by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), Peterhead Port Authority, Vattenfall, Shell UK, Angus Council, Scottish Fisherman’s Trust and Aberdeen Fish Producers Organisation.

Crawford Paris, a graduate of the University of Aberdeen MSc in Environmental Partnership Management degree programme, has taken on the role of Beach Litter Officer.

This role is tasked with organising clean-up events and supporting anyone passionate about their coastal area to ensure that they have the tools to tackle the litter problem.

With a number of beach cleans already taking place, the new role is also to act as a central point of contact with the goal of creating a coherent network of volunteers.

Crawford said: “It is an exciting opportunity to be involved in a project that is dealing with an issue that is more of a concern amongst the public today than ever before.

"I am keen to take an active role in reducing marine litter and look forward to getting to know more about this amazing stretch of coast and its people”.

While the overarching aim of the project is to establish a network of beach clean teams across the region, it will also promote local education with regular visits to schools and community groups on how to get involved and why it is important.

For more information on the event visit egcp.org.uk or go to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram