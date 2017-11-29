Tributes to Charles Bruce

Local man Charles ‘Scottie’ Bruce died in La Paz, Bolivia, on Tuesday, November 7.

Born in 1931 at Den O’ Howie farm near Fetterangus, he attended Peterhead Academy.

After school he became a trainee miner at Lady Victoria mine in Midlothian, from where he won a scholarship to the Colorado School of Mines in the USA; he graduated as a geological engineer in 1957.

There followed a long career, prospecting, developing, and promoting mining activities worldwide, particularly in South America.

Early in his career he featured in news headlines when he was held hostage for several weeks by striking miners.

Bolivia became his adopted home and he was a regular contributor to international mining conferences as a leading expert on the country.

Charlie’s efforts to promote Bolivia earned him the Bandera de Oro in 1988.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie.