Tributes paid to former Peterhead councillor

Tributes have been paid to former Peterhead SNP councillor Michael Ross, who died on Tuesday at the age of 69.

Michael Ross was elected to the former Banff & Buchan District Council in 1988 for the Clerkhill Ward and re-elected again in 1992.

When the authority was abolished in local government re-organisation, he stood down from elected office in 1996.

Commenting MSP for Banffshire & Buchan Coast Stewart Stevenson said: “Michael was a well-respected and much-liked teacher at Clerkhill School and it was no surprise that he proved to be a popular local councillor.

“He was very much committed to the job of representing the people of Peterhead and did so with a ready wit and enthusiasm. My condolences go to his family at this time.”

Peterhead South & Cruden SNP councillor Stephen Smith, who represents Clerkhill, added: “I worked on Michael’s successful election campaign back in 1988 and he made it a fun and enjoyable campaign to be part of.

“While not a teacher of mine, Michael taught a number of my academy school friends and it was clear he was held in high regard by them.

“Michael’s health wasn’t the best in recent years but his role in helping build support for the Scottish National Party in Peterhead was vital to our success in the 1980s and he will be missed.”