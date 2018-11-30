Tributes paid to former Buchan councillor

Tributes have been paid to former SNP councillor for South Buchan, Norma Thomson, who has sadly died.

Norma was elected to Aberdeenshire Council at the 1999 elections and re-elected in 2003, representing South Buchan, which covered the area around New Deer, Maud and Auchnagatt, until the Ward was abolished in 2007.

Prior to her election, Norma was a Day Care Supervisor for the Social Work Department of Aberdeenshire Council.

She also served as Chair of Deer Community Council, as Convener of the New Deer Hall Committee, Convener of Central Buchan Dial-a-Bus Committee, and was a member of the Local Network Development Group, as well as being an office-bearer in the Scottish National Party at branch and constituency level.

During her time on Aberdeenshire Council, Norma pushed for road improvements at the then road bridge at Brucklay Station, supported the Maud Mart Project, the New Deer All Weather Project, and New Deer and Auchnagatt Hall and Park improvement projects

Paying tribute to Norma, Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson, who also represented Norma’s South Buchan Ward prior to boundary changes in 2011, said: “I am greatly saddened at Norma’s passing and send my condolences to her family at this time.

“I very much enjoyed working with Norma when she was the local councillor for South Buchan. She had a tremendous energy and really got involved in various local projects and committees.

“Perhaps her greatest achievement was in working with the Buchan Community Enterprise Group who bought the bank building in New Deer when the Clydesdale Bank announced it was closing. Rather than see the village left without a bank, Norma and the group rolled-up their sleeves and sold the idea to Royal Bank of Scotland that they should open a branch in New Deer. That was quite an achievement back in 2006 when bank closures were almost as common as they are today.

“Norma was a faithful representative to her community, a hard-working councillor, and someone who after leaving office continued to be actively involved in the betterment of the local area. She will be missed.”