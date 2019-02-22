People of all ages are invited to get involved in a tree planting day at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw next weekend.

The Friends of Aden and Aberdeenshire Council have been working in partnership to provide the opportunity on Sunday, March 3.

Those interested should gather in the courtyard area at 10.30am, where they will then be taken to the designated tree planting site.

Volunteers will then be provided with practical guidance on how to plant the 950 tree saplings.

Where possible, volunteers should bring their own spade, however some equipment will be available on the day.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and encouraged to dress appropriately for planting trees and being outdoors.

The family friendly tree planting event will be a fantastic opportunity for people to get involved with the planting of tree saplings as well as engaging with nature.

Along with the positive environmental impacts of planting trees the event will enable volunteers to engage with like-minded individuals in a relaxed open space.

Ian Bosbery, Chair of the Friends of Aden said: “We’re delighted to be working with our Landscape Services colleagues on what should prove to be a really enjoyable day out. Not only is a great way to get involved, but volunteers should also gain a real sense of achievement, knowing that they have helped to improve their local environment for years to come.”

Justine Tough, Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park added: “Tree planting is a great way to spend a Sunday morning. Not only are you helping out in the local community but also the event will allow you to spend time in the beautiful country park.”

This event aims to also encourage volunteers to participate in future events within the park.

The Friends of Aden group are keen to get more volunteers involved and this event is a good opportunity to find out more information about volunteering.

Volunteers can just turn up on the day, however, to help organisers gauge interest, those interested in attending should confirm their attendance by emailing justinetough96@gmail.com.