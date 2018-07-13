Treasure Hunt in Peterhead

Find the skulls scattered around Peterhead using a pirate treasure map to win chances for a free swim – without having to walk the plank!

A trail of skulls has been scattered around the town centre and with the help of a pirate treasure map, there are chances to collect all 12 and win a free swim at any pool across Aberdeenshire.

Maps can be collected from the Arbuthnot Museum, which is hosting ‘Pirates! Fact and Fiction’, a nationwide touring exhibition which includes costumes from Black Sails and Peter Pan; then discover all 12 cartoon skulls which have been hidden in the windows of shops and businesses in the Blue Toon; complete the map and return it to the museum for a chance of winning the prizes.

Each week throughout July and August a lucky person will win a day pass to any Aberdeenshire Council sports and leisure facility. At the end of August all entries will be put into a final prize draw for either a month-long sports & leisure pass or one family ticket to the Macduff Marine Aquarium, a north-east premier tourist attraction.

Cllr Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee chair, said: “The treasure map is a really innovative way of combining the current exhibition about pirates and Peterhead’s rich culture and heritage.

“I am really pleased to see our Arts and Heritage team working in partnership with local businesses and Peterhead Business Improvement District (BID). This collaboration can really boost economic development in the town as well as encouraging participation in a range of activities which link into people’s health and wellbeing.”

Cllr Iris Walker, committee vice chair, said: “If you haven’t already visited ‘Pirates! Fact and Fiction’ I would encourage you to do so. There are some striking artefacts and interesting nuggets of historical trivia about pirates. I would like to wish everyone the best of luck with finding the skulls.”

The exhibition runs until to Monday, September 1. The Arbuthnot Museum is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; 10am to 3pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Entry to the exhibition costs: £4 adult, £2 child and £10 family. Participation in the competition is free.