Weekend contraflow for A90 at Tipperty

A contraflow will be in place on the A90 at Tipperty this weekend to enable the AWPR contractor to undertake central reservation and verge works

The contraflow is expected to be in place from around 8pm tomorrow (Friday, December 8) until 6am on Monday (December 11).

While the contraflow is in place, road users will be unable to turn right into and out of Bridgend but diversions will be sign-posted.

Road users wishing to leave Bridgend to travel south should turn left onto the A90 and travel to Ellon Roundabout where they can turn and rejoin the A90 on the southbound carriageway.

Road users travelling on the southbound A90 wishing to turn into Bridgend will have to continue south until they reach Murcar Roundabout where they can turn and rejoin the A90 on the northbound carriageway, which will allow them to turn left into Bridgend.

After this weekend, works will continue to progress on the central reservation. In order to create a safe space for workers, lane closures are expected to be in place until early 2018. However, one lane will remain open northbound and another lane will remain open southbound.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “These traffic management measures on the A90 at Tipperty will enable the contractor to undertake necessary central reservation works.

“This change to road layout will bring drivers into close proximity with road workers, so we would also like to encourage road users to apply more caution than usual when driving through or nearby this section of the A90. Road users should also observe all road signage to enhance their safety, as well as the safety of others.

“We would like to thank road users for their continued patience and support during the construction of this major infrastructure project.”