Weekend contraflow for A90 at Blackdog

A contraflow is expected to be in place on the A90 at Blackdog this weekend to enable barrier works to be undertaken on the northbound carriageway.

The contraflow will be in place from around 8pm on Friday (March 23) to 6am on Monday (March 26) and it is anticipated that the contraflow will be in place between Tarbothill Junction and Millden Junction, with one lane travelling in each direction on the southbound carriageway under a temporary 40mph speed restriction.

A further contraflow may be required the following weekend but this is still to be confirmed.

Whilst the contraflow is in operation, right turns will be prohibited to and from the A90 at Blackdog, Blackdog Industrial Estate and the Rifle Range. Road users heading north towards Blackdog should turn onto the B999 (Aberdeen to Tarves Road) at Murcar Roundabout, head to the B999/B977 Belhelvie Junction, turn right to Belhelvie and re-join the A90 southbound at the A90/B977 junction at Balmedie. Road users intending to travel north from Blackdog should turn left onto the A90 southbound, turn around at Murcar Roundabout and re-join the A90 northbound.

Right turns will also be prohibited at Millden Junction. Road users intending to travel south from Millden should turn left onto the A90 northbound, join the B977 at Balmedie then the B999 and re-join the A90 southbound at Murcar Roundabout. Road users wishing to turn right at the Millden Junction from the A90 should continue to Murcar Roundabout where they can turn around and re-join the A90 northbound.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “It is anticipated that a contraflow will be in place on the A90 at Blackdog this weekend, enabling the contractor to undertake essential carriageway works at this junction.

“With these temporary changes to the road layout in mind, we would like to ask road users to drive with more caution than usual and to observe all signage for their own safety, as well as for the safety of other road users and the construction workforce.

“These works have been planned to take place at a time when traffic will be quieter to help minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, road users who would normally use this route should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We would also like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”