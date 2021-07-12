Training exercise turns into live rescue for lifeboat crew
Peterhead’s lifeboat crew were taking part in a routine training exercise on Saturday afternoon when they became involved in a live rescue.
The crew’s attention was caught by a group waving their arms on-board a small pleasure fishing boat.
Recognising a cry for help the lifeboat approached the smaller vessel and discovered it had suffered an engine difficulty.
Coxswain David Weir assessed the situation and it was clear the group had no means of propelling themselves to safety.
A a result the lifeboat crew took the decision to tow the casualty vessel to Boddam Harbour.
Mr Weir said: "It just shows the importance of keeping good lookout while at sea, even on calm days vessels can find themselves getting into difficulties.”