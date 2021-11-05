Traffic restrictions due to junction improvement works on A90 at Boddam
Road works will start next week to carry out junction improvements of the A90 in relation to the development of Scottish and Southern Electricity’s Peterhead substation at Boddam.
Junction improvement works are due to get underway on Monday, November 8, on the A90 trunk road approximately one mile north of Stirling Village at the junction with the U66B at Newton of Sandford.
The bellmouth of the A90 junction is being widened on the northbound approach to the U66 and the layby opposite the junction is being reconstructed to trunk road standard.
A temporary 30mph speed restriction and a three way traffic light system will be in place for the duration of the works.
The works are scheduled to continue until Friday, December 24.
More information about the project is available at SSEN’s Peterhead substation website.