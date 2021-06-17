Surface dressing road works begin in Buchan area

Surface dressing work is getting underway in Peterhead and the surrounding towns and villages.

Aberdeenshire Council has released its schedule for surface dressing works in the Buchan area.

These dates are subject to change due to potential rain delays/plant changes, and individual site dates will be confirmed the day prior to work commencing.

Surface dressing is used as an effective and cost-efficient way to further the lifespan of roads and improve the quality of damaged carriageway. The technique of laying hot bitumen followed by chippings works to seal the road surface and also provides better grip for vehicles. However, it does require motorists to take extra care and reduce speed when passing over treated sections of carriageway as there is a short-term heightened risk of skidding. To ensure no bare patches are left, more chips are laid than are required for the finished job. Although the newly-dressed road is mechanically swept a number of times after being treated, it takes several days for chips to embed fully into the bitumen.

The schedule for surface dressing in Buchan area.

Warning signs advising of surface dressing works are always erected prior to work starting, and remain in place for several days after the work has been carried out. Some patching work is also sometimes required, where badly cracked section of roads are repaired prior to surface dressing, and these works will also be taking place throughout the area.