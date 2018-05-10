New A90 northbound carriageway to open

Road users are expected to transfer onto a new section of the Balmedie to Tipperty carriageway next week as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty project.

Traffic using the existing A90 between Balmedie and Foveran, and the new road’s southbound carriageway between Foveran and Tipperty, will be transferred onto the new Balmedie-Tipperty northbound carriageway.

A diagram of the new and former road

This change to road layout will enable the contractor to undertake the completion of the southbound carriageway and to connect the new sections of side road to the existing A90.

Diversions for local residents and businesses wishing to access the existing A90 between Balmedie and Foveran will be sign posted.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Access to these new northbound lanes will give the contractor full access to the southbound carriageway to undertake works safely. It is yet another visible sign that works are progressing in this area on the new section of road, as well as on the existing A90.

“As with any change to road layout, we strongly encourage road users to drive with more caution than usual. We would also kindly request that drivers observe all of the signage in place to enhance the safety of road users and road workers as works are continuing on the A90.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community for their continued patience while these works continue.”