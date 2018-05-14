Campaign to improve junction continues

The head of the 'Why Stop at Ellon?' campaign has thanked Transport Scotland for carrying out work on the A90 around the Toll of Birness.

Ellon & District councillor Gillian Owen said: "I want to place on record my thanks to Transport Scotland for responding to my requests on remedial issues and for the works that have now been undertaken on the A90 Ellon onwards. I am delighted to see further safety measures have been included.

"The campaign has been pressing for street lights around that area, but the Minister said no therefore it is pleasing to see the addition of flashing warning lights either side of the junction. In my view any extra safety measure is to be welcomed, while we wait to see the outcome of the full Nestrans report and solutions."

Gillian added: “Four years ago the 'Why Stop at Ellon?' campaign was established and its first major initiative was to get Transport Scotland to send representatives to discuss the issues. Alison Irvine and her team attended several public meetings and the most surprising outcome at these was that the A90 was on nobody’s agenda.

"The task since then has been to put it on any and all agendas and I would like to thank everyone who has helped through the Facebook campaign. I pledge to continue to make sure we achieve the right outcome and look forward to a positive result from the Nestrans report."