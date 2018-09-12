Traffic Study recommendations welcomed

Local councillors have welcomed the findings of a report from Aberdeenshire Council’s Roads Department which will see measures implemented to increase road safety around Clerkhill School and also tackle speed issues on Kinmundy Road.

A review of traffic in the area, including around Clerkhill School, had been supported by a majority of members at the Buchan Area Committee.

Following several traffic counts on Kinmundy Road and a review of the local roads, the report recommends action to address both issues.

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee Cllr Norman Smith said: “Every member of the Buchan Area Committee, bar one, backed action to address these traffic issues and I’m pleased the findings of the Roads Department have strengthened the case for the improvements we called for. I look forward to discussing the report at next week’s Area Committee and commend the six Peterhead councillors who worked together across Ward boundaries and party lines to push for this.”

Peterhead North & Rattray councillor Anne Allan said: “The latest speed survey on Kinmundy Road is above the threshold for action and vindicates the approach taken by the Area Committee. It’s clear from the report that if we had only focused on Kinmundy Road that the earlier speed surveys done would not have supported the case for action. As it is, the Roads Department are recommending measures to address driver behaviour on this stretch of road, and will look at what further measures are needed.”

Peterhead South & Cruden councillor Alan Fakley added: "As a resident of Cairntrodlie, I’m particularly pleased to see the parking issues at the Clerkhill school addressed. This issue was brought to my attention during the local election campaign and it shows what can be achieved when we work together across the political divide for the benefit of our constituents.”

The report will be discussed by councillors at the next meeting of the Buchan Area Committee on Tuesday, September 18.