Work to get underway on Peterhead bypass resurfacing

A section of the A90 Peterhead Bypass is set to benefit from £100,000 resurfacing improvements starting next week.

The resurfacing improvements will address defects in the road and create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The overnight project is scheduled to start on Monday, March 23 and will take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am, with surfacing expected to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday, March 28.

A full road closure with a short-signed diversion will be in place to ensure the safety of the work force and road users during the improvements. All motorists travelling northbound will be diverted via the A982, and A950 where they can join the A90 and resume their journey.

All motorists travelling southbound will be diverted via the A950 and A982, where they can join the A90 and resume their journey. The A90 will remain fully open during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with local residents and the local authority in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £100,000 project has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“The road closure is necessary to keep everyone safe during the improvements, however we’ve planned this scheme to take place over five nights to limit the overall impact to road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to minimise disruption and complete the project as quickly and safely as possible. We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these improvements and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination."