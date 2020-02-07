Aberdeenshire and Moray timetable consultation

Stagecoach Bluebird is inviting customers to give feedback on proposed changes to timetables.

For a number of years, public feedback received during consultation has really shaped the local bus network offering better connections for the local communities to the places that matter most to them.

The proposals come following an extensive review of the network and travel habits in the area. Customer research has shown that many find travelling by bus confusing and difficult to understand and Stagecoach Bluebird hope that their revised timetables will make it much easier for non existing bus users to try travelling by bus. The consultation is open until Sunday, February 16 with the new timetables proposed to begin operation on Monday, April 6.

Changes in the Buchan area will see communities benefit from a revised network that has been designed to better meet the demand for services from the various towns in the area.

Service 61 Peterhead – Ellon – Newburgh - Aberdeen - Journey times have been revised to improve reliability and speed up journeys to and from Aberdeen. This service will continue to serve all stops between Balmedie and Aberdeen, including Blackdog slip roads.

Services X67 / X68 Fraserburgh – Ellon - Aberdeen - These services will provide a combined half-hourly service between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen.

The timetables for these services have been revised to improve journey times for customers across the route. Journeys between Fraserburgh and Aberdeen have been reduced by more than 10 minutes, and between Ellon and Aberdeen by 6 minutes.

Service X67 will operate directly between Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and Ellon Park & Ride before continuing to Aberdeen via A90. Most journeys Monday-Saturday will not serve Ellon Market Street.

Service X68 will operate between Fraserburgh, Memsie, Strichen, Fetterangus, Mintlaw and Ellon Park & Ride, before continuing to Aberdeen via Ellon Market Street.

Both these services will operate on a limited stop basis between Tipperty and Aberdeen to further improve journey times.

Following a year of low use, service 747 will be revised to operate only between Ellon and Aberdeen Airport. The section of route between Aberdeen Airport and Stonehaven is to be withdrawn. Journeys between Stonehaven and Montrose will revert to service 107.

Peter Knight, Managing Director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We are looking forward to hearing the views from our customers about our planned revisions to the bus network in Aberdeenshire. Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improving the punctuality of the services. Simplifying the network is something we know we need to do in Aberdeenshire in order to welcome more customers on board our buses and hope the local communities will take the time to provide us with their feedback and ideas.”

Feedback is welcomed from today until Sunday, February 16 and can be submitted via email to bluebird.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com or at one of the events listed below.

Consultation events will be held on Monday, February 10 and Wednesday, February 12 from 7am to 10am at Peterhead Interchange and from 4pm to 6pm at Fraserburhg bus station, on both days.