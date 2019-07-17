£150,000 roadworks at Newton of Sandford start on Monday

Work begins on Monday (July 22) for five nights to undertake road improvement works on the A90 at Newton of Sandford.

The £150,000 overnight resurfacing works will address any road defects in the carriageway and create a smoother and safer journey for road users.

The project will take place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am and are due to be completed by 6.30am on Saturday, July 27.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, a 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours, however all traffic management will be removed during the daytime to keep disruption to a minimum.

Andy Thompson of BEAR Scotland said: “This £150,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A90 for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption by carrying out the works overnight and ensuring that all traffic management will be removed outwith working hours. We’ve also planned the improvements to avoid the weekend period. Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while we complete these works and encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”