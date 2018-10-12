Tractors take a bow for their final run

The final annual Sandy Thain Memorial Road Run didn’t let the inclement weather get in the way of raising funds.

A large turnout of vintage tractors and vehicles made their way along the pre-determined route in what was the final year of the popular fundraiser.

Sandy Thain was a much-loved tractor enthusiast from Strichen who died from a rare disease, amyloidosis, in 2014 at the age of 75. In a bid to raise awareness, and funds, the vintage tractor run was launched the following year and it has been run ever since, raising thousands for various causes.

Organiser Jane Ironside, said that despite the terrible weather there was a great turnout for the final run.

“We had 37 tractors and 11 cars and a lot of folk got involved, which was great for the final run,” she said.

“I think Sandy would have been proud - he was a man who was always helping people,” she added.

To-date the tractor run has raised £14,500 for various causes including the Sandpiper Trust and Fraserburgh Ambulance Station.