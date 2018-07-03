Tractor Run raises over £7k for charities

Event organisers present the donations to this year's causes
Event organisers present the donations to this year's causes

Organisers of the Buchan Vintage Tractor Run 2018 have revealed that this year’s event raised more than £7,000 for charity.

The cash will be split between the Fraserburgh Parkinsons Support Group and McMemory Maker.

Each cause will receive £3,900.

This year’s Vintage Tractor Run was held on Sunday, April 29.

Around 80 tractors dating from the 1940s to the 1970s took part in the 35-mile journey around local villages.

Since starting the Road Run in 2003 the total raised to-date for local charities is £108,950.

The cheque presentation is pictured above.