Town ready for Seafood Festival

Peterhead’s town centre streets were deep cleaned last Thursday (September 19).

The work was arranged by Rediscover Peterhead as part of the Business Improvement District (BID).

Working with, and part-funded by Aberdeenshire Council Peterhead Vision and Action Plan, the BID awarded the cleaning contract to First Choice Cleaning Services.

The firm cleaned the town centre streets of stains and chewing gum, and removed any green growth on shop fronts.

Phase two of the works, to take place this month, will involve gutter and pipe repair work.

Rediscover Peterhead manager Iain Sutherland said: “This project is one we are very happy to have underway.

“BID business members and members of the public felt very passionate about the cleanliness of Peterhead, and we are looking forward to maintaining the cleanliness as an ongoing project.

“There has been a lack of civic pride in recent years and responsibility to maintain occupied and vacant properties, unlike other towns and cities in the north east.

“We want to improve the aesthetics of Peterhead initially, to make this town a place people want to visit, invest in, and be proud of.”

The cleaning work was due to start on October 8 but was brought forward in time for the upcoming Peterhead Seafood Festival this weekend.

The inaugural festival will be held on Saturday (September 29) in Peterhead town centre from 12 noon until 5pm.

The event has been organised by the BID, Rediscover Peterhead, and has been supported by Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority.

The festival aims to showcase the seafood landed at Peterhead Fish Market and available at local eateries, and celebrate the fishing heritage in a community market in the heart of the town centre.

The market will see activities take place in Queen Street, Marischal Street and Chapel Street.

Turriff and District Pipe Band will open the event from 11.30am.

Highlights on the day include a pop-up fish and chip cafe by Zanres, cooking demonstrations from Amity Fish Company, Peterhead Fish Co, Crabs Scotland and Prime Seafoods, and cooking masterclasses by John and Cat Franchetti.

The Albert Hotel and Waverley Hotel will serve fish from their delicious menus, and great street food will also be available from tasty doughnuts to burgers and coffee.

Live music will be provided at the Caley Bar from 12 noon and Mambos from 2pm.

Local retailers, charities and crafters will also have stalls on the day including Brew Toon, Aquatics, Bon Bon and Peterhead Men’s Shed.

Dean Spruce will perform magic tricks and balloon modelling, while a Tamoshunter Train will run alongside the market for children to enjoy.

Mr Sutherland added: “We hope that this event will grow year-on-year and be an annual celebration for everyone to enjoy. I wish to thank Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Port Authority for their continued support in this exciting event.”