Top price for excavator at Thainstone sale

Thainstone Centre held its largest collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of 2018 last Saturday, attracting nearly 3,000 buyers and sellers.

More than 4,000 lots were entered in the sale, with an outstanding 85% of all lots successfully sold. The top-selling item and leading price from the tractor and plant section was a 2013 Volvo EW160 excavator, selling for an impressive £44,500.

Mark Barrack, Head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Saturday was one of the busiest collective sales we’ve hosted in recent years. An 85% sales rate is an exceptionally high figure, and we are delighted to have seen so many lots successfully sold.

“Historically our May collective sales tend to be among the largest of the year, with the start of the better weather coinciding with many companies financial year end – making May a very popular time for business to review their assets, resulting in a larger number of machines and equipment coming up for sale. Both of these factors played a tremendous part in the success of this sale, paired with our strong reputation as Scotland’s biggest sale of high quality, used equipment.”

In the tractor and plant section, the top-selling excavator was closely followed by a 2013 JCB 3CX digger, which achieved £31,400. Two more JCB machines achieved notable prices, with a 2013 526-56 realising £27,800 and a 2010 3CX selling for £24,500.

A 2011 Land Rover Discovery GS SDV6 auto achieved the highest selling price of £10,800 in the light commercials and 4x4 class, followed by a Land Rover Defender 110 cherry picker, which achieved £10,200. Other notable prices in this section include a 2008 Mitsubishi Shogun 4 Work Di-DSWB which was purchased for £6,000, and a 2012 VW Transporter T32 140 TDi LWB that realised £6,000.

The heavy commercials section saw a 2010 Mercedes Axor 3235 achieve the top price of £17,800. The next highest prices in the section were claimed by a two 2008 Volvo FM400 8x4s, which both realised £11,800, followed by another 2008 Volvo FM400 8x4 that sold for £8,200.

In the trailers, caravans and containers section, a Fruehauf Bulker trailer realised the highest price of £6,000, followed by a 2008 Eldiss Odyssey 544 which was purchased for £5,000. Other top prices include a Quasar Luna 615 caravan that sold for £3,800, and a Bailey Senator caravan which realised £2,800.

Selling for £9,900 in the farm machinery and equipment section was a Krone 3200 mower; this top-price was followed by a Marshall 14T trailer, which was purchased for £7,000. Also achieving impressive prices in this class were a John Deere 578 baler which sold for £6,000, and an Amazone fert spreader, realising £5,200.

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, June 30, from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.