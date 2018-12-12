Top marks for New Deer School

New Deer Primary School has been honoured with a national award for its commitment to improving and encouraging literacy skills.

The school was ranked as the top performing primary school in Scotland in the 2018 Renaissance Awards.

The awards honour the best performing schools from across the country in terms of their implementation of best practices for reading, and student growth in reading attainment – as measured by Renaissance Star Reading and Renaissance Accelerated Reader (AR).

James Bell, Director of Professional Services – International at Renaissance said: “Good literacy levels literacy levels are, along with numeracy, the most important skill they can learn at school and will provide the building blocks for success in later life.

“However, ensuring regular practice takes time and dedication and it is heartening to see New Deer Primary School take this so seriously.”

School head teacher Wilma Mutch added: “I want to thank Renaissance for recognizing the hard work of our pupils, teachers and PTA who fund Accelerated Reader for us.”