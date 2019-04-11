Top beauty award for Senoritas

A Peterhead beauty salon is celebrating after receiving an accolade at the recent Aberdeen Business Awards.

Senoritas was presented with the award for ‘Best Beauty Treatments’ on Sunday, March 31.

The beauty salon will now face other businesses from across the country at the Scottish Business Awards grand final in Glasgow on Sunday, May 26..

Heather McGee started up Senoritas at St Peter Street on her own and won awards in the past but after moving to Broad Street she now has a team of 11 and this is the first award that they have received.

She said: “It is a great achievement, especially as we have only been open for a year and we will be up against other salons in the finals that we admire.

“I have an amazing team, the girls are all really hard working and they are keen to learn on the job too.

“It was good for the girls to come along and experience the awards and it was fine for us to be the ones glammed up for a change.”

The Senoritas team are also up for another award on the same night.

They have made it to the finals of the Official Makeup Awards and are in the running for ‘Make Up Salon of the Year Scotland’.

The winners will be announced at the Manchester Mercure Piccadilly Hotel.

The Official Makeup Awards recognise and reward the efforts and dedication of the very best in Britain’s makeup industry.

Last year Heather passed a teacher training course, meaning she can now teach up and coming beauticians.

She explained: “It’s great for those who want to work and train at the same time and gain qualifications that will become a foundation for their future careers.

“A lot of girls rent from me and we share different techniques and help each other out, it’s the only way to be successful.”

Since moving to Broad Street Senoritas now has four beauty rooms, four nail bars and four make up stations.

Heather added: “A lot of my time now is spent training but I also try and give help, advice and experience to students and those who are looking to become self-employed.

“I’m also a mum of two so I’m always kept busy.”