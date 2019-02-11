Top award for Peterhead Constable

Police Scotland celebrated the outstanding commitment and achievements of its workforce at an awards ceremony recently.

The service held its fourth annual Scottish Policing Excellence Awards, sponsored by Police Mutual and supported by the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Government on Friday, February 1.

Probationary Constable of the Year was presented to Police Constable Mathew McKay, North East Division.

Constable Mathew McKay works with the Buchan Community Policing Team in Peterhead.

Mathew has worked on making an impact on the high levels of antisocial behaviour in Peterhead Town Centre and disrupting the increase in drug dealers operating in the town, who were targeting vulnerable drug users and using their homes as a base for dealing.

Mathew’s dedication and determination to the role were evident from the outset and he has been able to develop an in-depth knowledge of the drug networks.

Professor Susan Deacon, chair of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “I am constantly impressed by the dedication, commitment and creativity of our police officers and staff.

“These awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate some of the very best examples of innovation and excellence within our police service which play such an important part in keeping our communities safe.

“My heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to all those who have been nominated and, in particular, those who have won awards.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Humza Yousaf, added: “In my time as Justice Secretary, I have been struck by the incredible professionalism, dedication and expertise of Police Scotland’s officers and staff – from call handlers to cyber specialists, forensic experts to special constables.

“Their passion to deliver results for the people they serve shows excellence across Police Scotland as the force evolves to meet the needs of modern policing.

“I congratulate the winners, and all those nominated today, for their personal dedication to duty and responsiveness to the needs of others.”

Police Scotland’s Excellence Awards recognise excellence and innovation in specialised divisions and local policing across the country.

The awards are held to celebrate the achievements of those who demonstrate their commitment to keeping people safe in their local communities through innovative policing.