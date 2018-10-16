Top award for farming stalwart

An Auchnagatt farmer is to receive a top accolade at this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society awards.

David Smith will pick up the Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ award for his service particularly to the local community, NFU Scotland and his commitment to renewable energy.

Mr Smith started farming in his own right as a 20-year-old on a small farm near Auchnagatt and now farms 800 acres with a 250-head beef enterprise and growing excellent crops on moderate land as a result of good management and an appetite for hard work.

He is not known as “Hurricane Davie” for nothing!

David has always made an important contribution to his local community and in recent years has played a major role in NFU Scotland, promoting the union to new members and building bridges with local politicians.

He is a former chairman of the New Deer branch and the union’s renewable energy co-ordinator for Scotland.

David’s investment in eight wind turbines has benefited a number of local community associations and he is now concentrating on hydrogen storage, to the extent of installing a hydrogen unit in his Land Rover to reduce carbon emissions.

“David is a very community spirited individual and spends a lot of time for the common good and helping neighbours and friends,” his citation states.

“His enthusiasm is incredible and has not been curbed by a serious accident 11 years ago when he fell through a roof and spent six weeks in hospital.”

The society’s annual awards lunch will be held at the Jury’s Inn Hotel at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, November 2.