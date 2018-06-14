Top accolade for Peterhead student

Two former Scottish Maritime Academy students were recently awarded the joint title of Young Fisherman of the Year at the 2018 Fishing News Awards Ceremony.

Haydn McLeod from Peterhead and Ryan Corbett from Durness were chosen from a shortlist of young fishermen across the UK and Ireland and voted for by representatives of the fishing industry.

Both attended the Academy earlier in the year to complete their Deck Officer Class 2 qualification.

Centre Manager Linda Hope said: “I am delighted that Ryan and Haydn have jointly won this prestigious award which is voted for by peers in the industry. Both excelled in their studies at the Academy and I am thrilled that their hard work, effort and determination on shore and at sea has been recognised.”

The Scottish Maritime Academy is the nautical centre of excellence of North East Scotland College.

It offers maritime training across the Merchant Navy and Fishing sectors. It offers courses for new entrants and for experienced seafarers who wish to refresh knowledge and/or progress to the next level.

The Academy is an approved training provider for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency; Merchant Navy Training Board; Association of Marine Electronic and Radio Colleges; Royal Yacht Association and Seafish.