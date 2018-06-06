Top accolade for north east team

Sense Scotland's Cruden Bay Staff Team won the charity's coveted 'Team of the Year' prize at a recent award ceremony.

The team were presented with the award at Sense Scotland's Staff and Volunteer Awards on Friday, April 27 in Glasgow, for showing sensitivity and dedication when a person they support had to undergo a hospital operation.

Although it was a routine operation it had the potential to be particularly upsetting for the person involved as they were in unfamiliar surroundings and on strong pain medication.

The team, who work with people with communication support needs, ensured the person they support experienced as little disruption as possible, changing rotas and personal commitments to be with them throughout their hospital stay.

Sense Scotland Chief Executive Andy Kerr said: "Supporting people with professionalism and a personal touch is what we do, and the Cruden Bay staff team epitomised this with their handling of a difficult situation.

"Staff volunteered to stay overnight with the person we support, covered extra shifts and were extremely caring, patient and reassuring at a time when this person was very distressed and disorientated."

Supervisor Rachel Harper said: "The operation would not have been possible without staff coming together and the experience has brought the team closer.

"I’m really proud of my team. It was a really tough time but everyone gave their all and worked extra hours and went above and beyond, picking up extra shifts and staying with them through the night. It was reassuring for the person we support, with us being by their side.

"My manager Sarah Woodley was fantastic too, keeping us all going.”

The team, who provide services to people in their own homes in Cruden Bay, were rewarded for their dedication after being nominated in the charity's annual awards.