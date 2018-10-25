Toon set to light up for Christmas

Peterhead’s Christmas lights will be officially switched on next month.

The Light Up Peterhead switch on event will be held at Drummers Corner on Saturday, November 24, from 2-5pm.

Special guest Santa Claus will have his sleigh pulled by his reindeer from Queen Street to Drummers Corner at 1.30pm.

Santa will then be in his Grotto until 4.30pm.

Tickets to see Santa in his Grotto are £3 available from Something Special.

The reindeer will be in Drummers Corner all afternoon beside the small winter village with a special postbox to post those important letters to Santa.

Come along and meet Olaf and Elsa and enjoy the fun fair, face painting, games, tombolas and hot refreshments.

There will also be entertainment by school choirs, Creative Stars, Hannah Brown on bagpipes, Red Brick Theatre Company, vocals by Abbie, performance by Theatre Modo and the Salvation Army Brass Band.

A Christmas Fayre will also be on from 11am-5pm in the former DFS shop with a variety of stalls and games.

A special guest will switch the tree lights on at 5pm, followed by the grand lorry parade through the town.

For more details see the Light Up Peterhead Facebook page.