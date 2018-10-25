Toon museum to change opening times

The Peterhead Prison Museum will be changing to their winter season hours from next week.

The museum will open daily from 10am to 4pm with last entry being 2.30pm from Thursday, November 1 to Sunday, March 31, 2019.

It will close on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 December, and again on Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 January.

The onsite cafe will be closed on a Monday and Tuesday during the winter season and from Saturday, December 22 to Friday, January 11 2019 inclusive, unless group bookings are made well in advance and the opening hours will be from 10am to 4pm daily on all other days.

In addition, the café will be open to the general public over the winter season so if you are looking for a unique venue to meet up with friends for a coffee, cake or soup and sandwich why not pop in and visit the team for some tasty treats and a great view across the bay and town of Peterhead.

The café can also support group bookings for soup and sandwich deals or cream teas during this period, so if this might be of interest to you and your friends why not call to make a booking direct on 01779 482200.

For more information about the tours or gift vouchers call in to the gift shop or call 01779 482200 daily between 10am and 4pm for help and support.