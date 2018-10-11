Toon firefighters to tackle 75 mile walk

Six Peterhead firefighters will take on a 75 mile walk in their full fire gear next month in aid of charity.

The six members of Red Watch have set themselves the challenge of walking from Peterhead Fire Station to Dyce and back along the former Buchan railway line.

Taking part in the charity challenge is watch manager Robbie Sturrock, crew manager Gary Collins, and firefighters Malcolm Cooper, James Simpson, Stuart McLelland and Dean Peacock.

Explaining why they decided to take on the walk, Red Watch member Stuart said: “This year is the 75th anniversary of The Fire Fighters Charity and to celebrate it launched the #My75Miles challenge.

“The challenge has been runing throughout the year and we decided to do our bit by doing our 75 miles walking in our full kit.

“The Fire Fighters Charity is a great cause as it helps to support Fire and Rescue personnel both past and present who are recovering from illness, injury and psychological trauma.”

The Red Watch members will leave Peterhead Fire Station at around 6am on Wednesday, November 7.

After a short overnight stay in Dyce they will walk back and return to the Blue Toon station the following day.

The walk is expected to take around 34 hours to complete.

The Red Watch initially set out to raise £5,000 for the charity however thanks to many generous donations, they have almost hit their target.

Despite this, the members will welcome more donations are they wish to raise as much money as possible.

James added: “The public have been very generous so far and have showed us a lot of support, we are very grateful.”

To give a donation to the Red Watch walk visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/red-watch-75miles.

The Peterhead Fire Station crew will post regular updates during their walk on the ‘Peterhead Fire Fighters Charity’ Facebook page.