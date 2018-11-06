Tommies unveiled at Peterhead memorial

Two silhouette statues designed to resonate the sacrifice made by so many in the great war have been erected at the Peterhead War Memorial.

The two Tommies were created thanks to a joint project involving Peterhead Community Council and Score International Limited.

John McDonald said: “Peterhead Community Council are proud to support the 100th anniversary of Armistice, having already received ten silhouettes from ‘There But Not There’, the 2018 Armistice Project for the charity Remembered.

“We are extremely grateful to Score for producing and donating the two Tommies.

“When approaching Mr Ritchie, he did not hesitate to offer both the Tommies which are extremely poignant and add to the solemnity of the Cenotaph.”

John added: “We are also grateful to councillor Dianne Beagrie who facilitated with the installation of the Tommies and supported the project.”

Pride commander for the Royal British Legion Peterhead, Mark Cameron commented: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Peterhead Community Council for all of their help.”

Managing director of Score International Limited, Conrad Ritchie, said: “We were delighted to come on board and assist with this project.

“It is vital that we remember and appreciate the sacrifice made by so many service men and woman to secure the freedom we enjoy within the United Kingdom today.

“These soldiers will stand the test of time and help educate and remind future generations of the human sacrifice made to secure their futures.”

Peterhead and Rattray councillor, Dianne Beagrie, added: “I was delighted to support the Community Council on this very poignant and fitting tribute to our fallen heroes on the 100th anniversary of Armistice.”

The Tommies were officially unveiled on Tuesday, November 6.