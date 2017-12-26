Thieves strike at centre

Heartless thieves have dampened the festive cheer for folk in Buchanhaven.

The culprits made off with one of the light displays adorning the Buchanhaven Heritage Centre.

It is believed the theft occurred sometime over the weekend of December 16 and 17, with centre members only noticing the light had gone on Monday.

Buchanhaven Heritage Centre committee vice-chair, Elizabeth Milne, said that everyone was absolutely gutted that the light - in the shape of a candle - had been taken.

She told the Buchanie: “We only noticed early evening on the Monday that the candle light had gone.

“It is not of great monetary value, but the committee is just sickened as we were only trying to brighten the area.

“As you know, we are all volunteers and work very hard to put on our events.

“The public support us at each event and we like to think we are making a difference, but it is sickening when something like this happens,” she said.

“It’s a shame for everyone who enjoys the light display and for those who have taken time to erect the lights and make the centre bright and cheery for Christmas,” she added.

Upon discovering the theft, the incident was reported to police.

If you have any information or have seen anything suspicious in the local area then please call Police Scotland on 101, or alternatively call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.