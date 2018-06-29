Theresa dedicates award to town's volunteers

A local woman has dedicated her Inspiring Aberdeenshire Award to those volunteering in the Peterhead community.

Theresa Ritchie received the Community Spirit Award for her hours of volunteering, championing of local causes and making a real and tangible difference to people’s lives.

The awards, organised by Aberdeenshire Council, recognises people within North-east communities who go above and beyond. It celebrates true local heroes, often the unsung champions of their town or community.

Theresa is perhaps best known for setting up Pick Up Peterhead some six years ago in response to social media complaints about litter.

But she is also a strong supporter of migrant workers in the town and has undertaken a range of work with young people.

Commenting on her award, Theresa told us: “I am dedicating this to all those within our community who volunteer, get involved, go the extra mile and make a positive contribution.

“I personally like to help out wherever I can and I firmly believe that if we stay positive and focus on the good things then we really can achieve great things.”

In addition to her ongoing litter collections, the Theatre Modo development worker is currently lending a hand with town centre improvements.

The Peterhead community councillor said: “We are looking to improve our town centre and I would encourage local folk to get involved and make a difference.”