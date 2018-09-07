There's a new pup in town - Rexie!

A Peterhead man says he is delighted to have found a new trainee assistance dog.

Sandy Hood lost his faithful canine friend Charlie earlier this year.

The popular pair toured local care homes and groups where Charlie was a massive hit as a therapet.

But now there’s a new pup on the block - Rexie - a five-and-a-half months old golden retriever.

Sandy popped in to the Buchanie last week to tell us: “He has already distinguished himself with the long train journey from England and has visited the theatre in Aberdeen and local Peterhead shops.

“He is obviously still very much a pup at heart, although he is taking to training very well.”

Having suffered from limited use of his left hand, Sandy (70) requires an assistance dog to help him with carrying items.

He believes the adorable Rexie will be fully trained within the next two or three months and will become a common sight around town. In the fullness of time, Sandy said he may introduce Rexie as a therapet within the local community.